Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's poster from Pushpa: The Rule stormed the internet soon after makes released it on Friday. On the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, Mythri Movie Makers treated fans of the actor with a teaser of the film and hours latest doubled the celebrations with a striking poster of Pushpa 2. Not only fans, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 poster floored celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, and others.

In the Pushpa 2 poster, Allu Arjun is seen clad in a saree and ladened with gold jewellery. Wishing Allu Arjun on his birthday, Samantha took to Instagram Stories and shared his poster from Pushpa 2. Extending birthday wishes to her S/O Satyamurthy costar, Samantha wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only @alluarjunonline. Few people inspire me like you do. Wishing you good health and tremendous energy to keep doing what you do. God bless."

Samantha lauds Allu Arjun's saree-clad Pushpa 2 poster

Going by the promotional assets of the film, team Pushpa helmed by Sukumar is aiming to raise the bar for actor in Allu Arjun as well as the expectations of the audience. Soon after the poster release, reactions started pouring in with netizens lauding Allu Arjun for being 'experimental' and 'cut above the rest.'

The comment section of Mythri Movie Makers' Instagram handle is flooded with dialogues from Pushpa: The Rise. While a user wrote, "Flower nahi fire hai Allu Arjun," another said, "Jhukegaaa nhi 🙌." Not only fans, celebrities too are seemingly blown away by Allu Arjun's look. Reacting to Pushpa 2 poster, Disha Patani dropped multiple fire emojis while Raashi Khanna went, "Woahhhhh!!!🔥🔥."

The sequel of Pushpa will see Rashmika Mandanna reprising role of Srivalli while Fahadh Faasil will return as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Team Pushpa is yet to announce the release date for much-awaited movie, however, the buzz has it that the sequel is likely to arrive in theaters in the Summer of 2024.