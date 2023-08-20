SAMANTHA DROPS PICTURE OF HER NEW FOUND LOVE AMID MYOSITIS TREATMENT

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars in the Indian cinema business, having appeared in a number of hit films with notable performances. She has effectively broken the girl-next-door stereotype by demonstrating her flexibility as an artist essaying significant roles. However, the actor has now taken a break from acting to focus on her health. The popular actor was diagnosed with Myositis last year affecting her health.

Despite the fact that the Kushi actress is currently enjoying a break from her hectic acting schedule, she has been keeping in touch with her fans and followers on social media, particularly through her Instagram handle. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who frequently posts on her Instagram account with life updates, recently shared a photo of her "new found love." The actress posted a photo of a glass of water on Instagram with the statement, "New found love for sparkling water..."

In the same post, the Citadel actress provided an important health update. "With new restrictions come new discoveries (red heart emojis)," Samantha wrote in her post, adding that she has already begun her healing process. According to the popular star's post, her Myositis therapy has actively advanced, and she has been introduced to more difficult diet regimens.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as previously reported, has completed all of her committed tasks and is now focusing on her well-being. As per reports, the actress intends to focus fully on her treatment and recovery before returning to work by the beginning of next year. Samantha was most recently seen in Shaakuntalam, an epic drama that turned out to be a box-office disappointment. The popular actress will next be seen in Kushi, an upcoming romance drama in which she paired with Vijay Deverakonda for the second time. She also co-stars in the Indian spin-off of the spy thriller series Citadel with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels her inner desi Barbie in pink suit