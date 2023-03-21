Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has kickstarted promotions for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. While her fans are anxiously waiting for the movie, Samantha on Tuesday took to her Instagram account and dropped a few monochrome pictures of herself from the promotion of Shaakuntalam. The actor could be seen posing in a white dress with a thigh-high slit.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Let's talk all things #Shaakuntalam" with a white heart emoji. Her fans and friends flocked to the comment section and dropped numerous red heart emojis. A fan commented, "Needless to say about you because you are the biggest heroine beautiful princess of South Industry." Another commented, "In this post you look 10 years younger. There are Hidden Blessings in Every Struggle."

Talking about the movie, Shaakuntalam portrays the epic love story of King Dushyant and Shakuntala from Mahabharata. Dev Mohan and Samantha portrayed the characters respectively. The movie also features a very talented star cast, including Jisshu Sengupta, Dr. M Mohan Babu Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Sachin Khedekar Kabir Bedi. Allu Arha, the daughter of legendary actor Allu Arjun, who plays Prince Bharata, is another added attraction to the star cast.

Shaakuntalam is produced by Neelima Guna, written and directed by Gunasekhar, and is presented by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Earlier the movie was set to release on February 17 but it was then postponed. The new release date for the movie is April 14. Besides Shaakuntalam, Samantha will next be seen in Raj and DK's Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead. Moreover, the actor has also been filming a romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.