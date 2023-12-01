Sam Bahadur X reviews: Vicky Kaushal wins praise for impeccable acting skills; direction gets thumbs down
Published: 13 minutes ago
Hyderabad: December kicked off with a major clash at the box office between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The two actors are releasing their highly anticipated films, Animal and Sam Bahadur, respectively on Friday. Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, is a biopic drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.
Had high hopes from movie Sam bahadur watched it on thursday,Vicky Kaushal haa given his best but direction is not upto mark, movie feels like Documentary not stitched properly,lot of things are left for audience to understand.— Sunil (@imsunilvn) December 1, 2023
Netizens have been praising the film for its attention to detail. As the film hit the theatres on December 1 across India, the film has garnered mixed reviews. The biopic is hailed for Vicky Kaushal's protrayal of Sam Manekshaw, however, drew criticism over its direction. Check out some of the early X reviews here.
#VickyKaushal & #MeghnaGulzar much awaited #SamBahadur is a TERRIFIC FILM 🔥🔥🔥#SamBahadur #SamBahadurReview pic.twitter.com/DOESSQ6Vxi— Vishal Kumar🇮🇳 (@VishalK00003784) December 1, 2023
Prior to its release, the makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai. After watching the film, many have taken to social media to share their opinions. Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s co-star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, shared Vicky’s look poster from the film on her social media and wrote a long note praising the team.
Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his thoughts on the film, highlighting Vicky Kaushal’s outstanding portrayal of Sam Bahadur. He also commended Ronnie and the team at RSVP Movies for creating a polished product and taking a leap as content creators. Karan Johar further praised Meghna Gulzar for her commitment to telling the story with research and precision.
when a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star but a compelling character on screen “ #VICKY KAUSHAL made me believe I m meeting gen maneckshaw thru his face eyes voice n body language in film #SAM BAHADUR i watched at premiere last eve.— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) November 30, 2023
Subhash Ghai, a veteran filmmaker, appreciated Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel mentioned that the advance ticket booking for Sam Bahadur is expected to close around 45 thousand on the first day, with an estimated collection of Rs 8 crore on Friday.
