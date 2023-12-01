Hyderabad: December kicked off with a major clash at the box office between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The two actors are releasing their highly anticipated films, Animal and Sam Bahadur, respectively on Friday. Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, is a biopic drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Netizens have been praising the film for its attention to detail. As the film hit the theatres on December 1 across India, the film has garnered mixed reviews. The biopic is hailed for Vicky Kaushal's protrayal of Sam Manekshaw, however, drew criticism over its direction. Check out some of the early X reviews here.

Prior to its release, the makers held a special screening of the film in Mumbai. After watching the film, many have taken to social media to share their opinions. Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s co-star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, shared Vicky’s look poster from the film on her social media and wrote a long note praising the team.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his thoughts on the film, highlighting Vicky Kaushal’s outstanding portrayal of Sam Bahadur. He also commended Ronnie and the team at RSVP Movies for creating a polished product and taking a leap as content creators. Karan Johar further praised Meghna Gulzar for her commitment to telling the story with research and precision.

Subhash Ghai, a veteran filmmaker, appreciated Vicky Kaushal’s performance in the film. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadeel mentioned that the advance ticket booking for Sam Bahadur is expected to close around 45 thousand on the first day, with an estimated collection of Rs 8 crore on Friday.