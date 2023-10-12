Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently appeared in The Great Indian Family, is currently preparing for his next release Sam Bahadu. Taking to Instagram, Vicky unveiled a new poster on Thursday just a day prior to the release of the film's teaser. Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is slated for release on December 1, 2023.

The Uri actor took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a photo that gives us a glimpse of his character in Sam Bahadur. Vicky will portray India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the film. Vicky posted a photo of him in army uniform standing on a lawn.

The caption alongside the post read, 'Zindagi unki, itihaas hamara (His life, our history). "To a well-lived life! #SamBahadur." This sneak peek from Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur has only added to the anticipation of the teaser to be dropped on October 13. The film's teaser will be released on Friday, and it will also be shown during the forthcoming World Cup match between India and Pakistan on October 14, capitalising on the concept of war between the two nations who are arch-rivals both on and off the pitch.

The film is based on Sam Manekshaw, an Indian military hero, who served as Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani military of 1971. He was the first Indian Army officer to be elevated to the rank of Field Marshal. He began his military career during World War II and went on to serve for four decades and served in five wars.