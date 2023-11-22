Hyderabad: A new song titled Banda from the highly anticipated movie Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, was revealed on Wednesday. Ahead of the film's release, the songs have been making waves with their powerful music. And now after the release of the impactful anthem Badhte Chalo, the makers of Sam Bahadur have dropped Banda with Vicky Kaushal perfectly embodying the mannerisms of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Banda pays a stirring tribute to the unstoppable spirit of the Indian Army and showcases the unwavering dedication of soldiers towards their country. It features Vicky Kaushal and is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The music video also provides glimpses of the Indian Army overcoming adversity during the 1971 war against Pakistan under Manekshaw's leadership.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Sam Bahadur tells the story of how Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and how he led the Indian Army to the liberation of Bangladesh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Zeeshan Ayyub.

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie. Recently, he shared a video of himself performing the Khukuri dance with Gorkha soldiers in Lucknow. The Khukuri Dance is a traditional display pattern performed by Gurkha soldiers during ceremonial parades, cultural shows, and other events, including performances by the Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas.