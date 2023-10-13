Hyderabad: The highly anticipated teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur was released on Friday. Sam Bahadur teaser hints at a powerful ode to the extraordinary life and career of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw by filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The upcoming film also features Dangal stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Vicky Kaushal is seen donning the titular role of the iconic former Chief of the Indian Army also known as 'Kipper'. Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh took on the challenging role of the formidable Indira Gandhi and Sanya in essaying a loving and supportive wife to Sam on-screen.

Going by Sam Bahadur teaser, Meghna and Vicky are all set to deliver yet another engaging piece of cinema after their maiden collaboration in 2018 released Raazi. The teaser encapsulates Sam's love for the country, Army, his men, and reverence for the uniform which as he says is a soldier's 'honour'. The teaser ends with Sam's sharp comeback aimed at Gandhi who opines "A solder's duty is to die for the nation." Begging her pardon, Sam differs and asserts, "A soldier's duty is to kill the enemy to protect the nation."

Meghna's flair for navigating intricate narratives is sure to make Sam Bahadur an interesting watch. To say the least, Sam Bahadur teaser hints at yet another remarkable performance by the National Award-winning actor. Meanwhile, Fatima, who is cherishing the release of her latest film Dhak Dhak which hit the screens today, will be seen offering the promise of dynamic interplay between her character and that of Bahadur, as seen in the teaser.

The teaser has merely scratched the surface and the anticipation for Sam Bahadur trailer and subsequent release on December 1 has skyrocketed if buzz on social media is anything to go by.

For the unversed, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, affectionately known as Sam Bahadur, is a name synonymous with valor and honor in India. As the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army, his illustrious military career spans over four decades, marked by strategic brilliance, unyielding courage, and unparalleled leadership.