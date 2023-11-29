Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal has embarked on a successful journey in his career, from his notable role in Masaan to appearing with Alia Bhatt in Raazi. Vicky is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Sam Bahadur. This film marks the reunion of director Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal, who previously collaborated in Raazi. Recently, in an interview with a newswire, the director compared the two movies.

When discussing the differences between Sam Bahadur and Raazi, the director pointed out that in Raazi, Alia Bhatt portrays Sehmat, an undercover Indian spy who marries a Pakistani army officer. Meghna shared that she felt a lot of empathy for Sehmat since she had a lot of gray in her. However, she stated that with Sam (Manekshaw), there is no room for demonizing anyone. She mentioned that it's not that kind of story, and he isn't that kind of man. "He didn't do it in his lifetime, and I can't do it in his film," she said.

Meghna continued by saying that Sam defended his country without vilifying the enemy. Otherwise, he wouldn't have treated the 93,000 prisoners of war with the empathy and respect that a soldier deserves. According to her, he treated them with the humanity and respect that befits a soldier.

The film narrates the story of Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian Army officer to acquire the rank of field marshal. This biographical war drama features acclaimed actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 1.