Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal has been gaining immense appreciation for his heartfelt performance as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his latest film Sam Bahadur. The movie, however, had a slow start at the box office due to a box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor starter Animal. Despite the Animal wave, Meghna Gulzar's directorial biopic minted Rs 6.75 crore, bringing its total domestic receipts to Rs 49.05 crore, according to industry tracking website Sacnilk.

Sam Bahadur's first day of business brought in Rs 6.25 crore. On Saturday, December 2, the film made Rs 9 crore, and on Sunday, it brought in Rs 10.03 crore. The movie's revenue decreased and stabilised between Rs 3 and 3.5 crore after that. However, the movie resumed on its second Saturday, earning nearly twice as much as it had on the previous one, totalling Rs 6.75 crore.

With its current global gross earnings, the film has earned Rs 53.8 crore. Although critics have given the movie mostly favourable reviews, it has suffered at the box office due to competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which is becoming increasingly successful. The crime drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already brought in Rs 563.03 crore globally.

Vicky recently shared a behind-the-scenes story on social media to extend his gratitude to his fans for showering love on his film. He thanked his supporters and shared his makeup routine and transformation video. "Put on some makeup, turn on his favourite jazz music, and look in the mirror until I start thinking that's Sam," he wrote adding that being SAM and living life as such was an incredible honour and enormous responsibility.

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who is frequently regarded as the finest soldier of independent India. In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh also feature in the movie.