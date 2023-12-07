Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has maintained its consistent run at the box office over its first six days, grossing a total of Rs 35.85 crore in India. On its first day, the film grossed a modest Rs 6.25 crore, while competing with the box office smash Animal. Both the films released in the theatres on December 1.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur is trying hard to hold on. The film debuted on Friday with Rs 6.25 crore and grew slightly over the weekend, earning Rs 9 crore and Rs 10.3 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, Sam Bahadur has seen a significant drop in footfall during the week. Following a collection of Rs 3.5 crore on Monday and Tuesday, this historical drama earned Rs 3.30 crore on Wednesday, according to sacnilk.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film saw a significant drop in earnings on the first Monday, with net collections falling by 66.02% to Rs 3.5 crore. Since then, the film has consistently earned a similar amount per day, indicating sustained interest in the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. With a budget of Rs 55 crore, RSVP Movies' production may be able to break even in the coming days.

Sam Bahadur's total earnings stand at Rs 35.85 crore in six days. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has earned over Rs 312 crore at the domestic box office and more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. Talking about the film, Sam Bahadur is a film on India's first Field Marshal and legendary Army General, Sam Manekshaw, who played a critical role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War that resulted in the creation of Bangladesh. It stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.