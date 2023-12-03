Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, known for his iconic roles in several movies, is now making headlines with his latest release, Sam Bahadur. After collecting Rs 6.25 crores on its opening day, Sam Bahadur saw growth on the second day, earning Rs 9.5 crores as per Industry tracker Sacnilk. The film hit theatres on Decemebre 1, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

After a strong start at the box office, Vicky's film is showing an upward trend. Despite competing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's film has performed better at the box office on Saturday. According to preliminary estimates obtained by Sacnilk.com, the movie minted Rs 9.5 crore nett on Saturday in India, a higher amount than it made on its opening day on Friday.

Sam Bahadur, one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has received decent reviews from critics, with fans demanding another National Award for Vicky. However, the film has been slow at the box office. Given the positive word of mouth and its hold at the box office, it is expected to have a decent first Sunday (day 3) and surpass the Rs 20 crore mark today.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the early morning show of Sam Bahadur has already made a collection of Rs 0.94 crore, bringing the overall collection of the movie to Rs 16.69 crore. Prior to this, the makers had organised a special screening of the film in Mumbai. Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, and Sachin Tendulkar were among the guests.

Sachin praised Vicky's performance in his film review. Many people, including Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar, were impressed with the movie following its earlier screenings. Vicky was also commended by admirers on social media.

Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. This film marks Vicky's second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar following Raazi.