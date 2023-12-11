Hyderabad: In its second weekend, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's film gained more momentum, making its way into the Rs 50 crore club with its domestic collections. On day 10, Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, maintained its pace at the theatres, holding strong against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. As per early estimates released by Industry tracker Sacnilk, the film grossed Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10:

Sam Bahadur showed increased traction over the weekend, collecting Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 56.55 crore. People are waiting in line to see Sam Bahadur, which is a movie based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, as is evident from the box office receipts from day ten of its release.

Sam Bahadur worldwide collection:

Due to Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, opening at the same time, the movie had a slow start at the box office. Even with the early competition, Sam Bahadur was able to keep up a steady pace for the entire first week. On its second Saturday, it saw a notable 92.86 percent increase in collections, grossing Rs 6.75 crore. On Sunday, it made another Rs 7.50 crore, with 64.09 percent of the Hindi audience in attendance. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film has now earned Rs 66.4 crore worldwide.

Though critics gave Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, mostly mixed reviews, Sam Bahadur struggled with the film's enormous success. Notwithstanding criticism from various quarters for elevating toxic masculinity, Animal has demonstrated its invincibility at the box office, grossing an astounding Rs 432.27 crore in India and a staggering Rs 660 crore worldwide.

Talking about Sam Bahadur, the film is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, regarded as one of independent India's greatest soldiers. Apart from Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Fatima Sana Sheikh plays the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Vicky's wife. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, and Ranbir Kapoor's film, Animal, were both released in theatres on December 1.

Sam Bahadur vs. Animal box office

Given that Sam Bahadur and Animal by Ranbir Kapoor were released on the same day, there is a comparison between the two films' box office hauls. With Meghna Gulzar directing, the Vicky Kaushal film has been profitable despite minting just over Rs 55 crore. In contrast, the Bollywood film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has made more than Rs 400 crore in the domestic circuit. At present, it stands as Ranbir Kapoor's most prosperous film of his career, outperforming Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.