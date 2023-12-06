SAM BAHADUR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION VICKY KAUSHAL STARRER TO REMAIN STEADY ON DAY 5 AFTER WITNESSING A MAJOR FALL ON MONDAY

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is steadily etching its mark in the box office landscape. As weekday screenings progress, the film has demonstrated resilience, maintaining a consistent performance. According to early estimates highlighted by industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is likely to remain steady on day 5 of its release after witnessing a massive drop on Monday.

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5 (early estimates):

Sam Bahadur amassed an estimated Rs 3.5 crore on Tuesday, mirroring its Monday collections, thereby accumulating a commendable total of Rs 33.55 crore within its first five days of release. Tuesday Hindi occupancy for Meghna Gulzar directorial stood at 21.86 percent. Sam Bahadur opened at Rs 6.25 crore and surged to an impressive Rs 10.3 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

Sam Bahadur worldwide box office collection:

Venturing into the global scenario, Sam Bahadur has raked in approximately Rs 40.3 crore in worldwide collections. While Vicky Kaushal's portrayal garnered commendation, the film's reception has been middling. In contrast, Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, has emerged as a box office juggernaut and crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box office.

About Sam Bahadur:

This biographical account delves into the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, captivating audiences with its portrayal of the remarkable military career spanning over four decades and five wars. This film marks the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar after their success with Raazi. It paints a vivid canvas of Sam Manekshaw's life, notably his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a watershed moment leading to the birth of Bangladesh. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Vicky's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has earned accolades, with renowned personalities like Sachin Tendulkar praising the actor's performance.