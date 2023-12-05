Hyderabad: Meghna Gulzar helmed Sam Bahadur showed promising box office figures on Sunday but experienced a substantial decline in collections on its first Monday. The film headlined by Vicky Kaushal is facing tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal at the box office. Despite a strong day 3, the movie witnessed a significant 66 percent drop in domestic collections on Monday.

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4 (early estimate):

As per estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, on the fourth day of its release, Sam Bahadur is likely to earn approximately Rs 3.50 crore, marking a steep decline of 66 percent from its Sunday earnings when it crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in India. The film's overall occupancy on the fourth day was recorded at 22.65 percent, nearing a total of Rs 30 crore in India by the end of its first week, falling short of an expected estimate of Rs 37 crore.

Sam Bahadur worldwide collection:

Produced with a reported budget of Rs 55 crore by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Sam Bahadur garnered a gross worldwide collection of Rs 30.4 crore. The movie faces the challenge of maintaining its momentum amidst mixed reviews and tough competition from Animal at the box office.

Tough days ahead:

The upcoming second weekend will be crucial for both Animal and Sam Bahadur to secure a respectable lifetime total, considering they have a 20-day window before the release of two major films – Shah Rukh Khan's comedy-drama Dunki and Prabhas's action-packed Salaar.

Centered on the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw, this film marked Vicky Kaushal's third theatrical release of the year, following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the underperforming The Great Indian Family. Alongside Kaushal, the movie also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.