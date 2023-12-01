Hyderabad: Sam Bahadur, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has hit the theaters today, on December 1. The film is based on the extraordinary life of Sam Manekshaw, the former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, who was widely recognized for his courage. In Hindi, approximately 1,03,192 tickets have been pre-booked, resulting in a collection of Rs 3.05 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sacnilk predicted that Sam Bahadur may earn Rs 6 crore net in India on its opening day. Meghna Gulzar has directed the movie, which had a reported budget of Rs 55 crore. Analyzing the distribution state-wise, the highest real occupancy rates were observed in Delhi, reaching 22%. Tamil Nadu followed with 20%, while both Assam and Telangana stood at 16%. Kerala also showed a similar occupancy rate of 16%.

These statistics indicate strong regional interest and enthusiasm in these specific states. In contrast, Sikkim reported the lowest real occupancy at 0%, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with a real occupancy of 3%. Noteworthy gross earnings were recorded in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana.

Delhi alone accumulated over Rs 82.16 lakh gross, followed by Maharashtra with over Rs 74.72 lakh gross and Karnataka with over Rs 36.65 lakh. Gujarat and Telangana also displayed considerable gross earnings, amounting to Rs 15.94 lakh and Rs 17.65 lakh, respectively. Under the banner of RSVP Movies, Sam Bahadur is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, the movie features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles. The film is currently being screened in over 3,000 theaters.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the advance bookings for Sam Bahadur have shown remarkable improvement compared to Vicky Kaushal's previous films. Sam Bahadur narrates the journey of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Throughout his four-decade-long career in the army, he actively participated in five wars. He became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, leading to the formation of Bangladesh. The movie will face tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal.