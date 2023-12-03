Hyderabad: Choreographer Mudassar Khan tied the knot with Riya Kishanchandani, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gracing the wedding reception. Salman, known for his humble gestures, attended the celebration, sparking joyous moments captured in a video that is doing rounds of social media platforms. Having collaborated on movies like Dabangg, Bodyguard, and Reddy, Mudassar and Salman share a close bond evident in their heartfelt interaction at the wedding.

In the viral video, Salman, clad in black attire, warmly embraces the groom, a moment cherished and shared by Mudassar on his Instagram handle. Mudassar joyfully announced his marriage to Riya on social media, thanking both families and everyone for their love and support.



This announcement was accompanied by dreamy photos from their intimate ceremony, exuding gratitude and warmth. Soon after Mudassar shared pictures from his wedding with Riya, celebrities like Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kishwer Merchantt, Charlie Chauhan, and Yuvika Chaudhary extended congratulatory messages and well wishes to the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's recent movie, Tiger 3, featuring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, triumphed at the box office, delighting fans. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and co-written by Shridhar Raghavan, Anckur Chaudhry, Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is anticipated to pave the way for sequels like War 2 and the speculated spy film Tiger vs Pathaan.