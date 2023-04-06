SALMAN KHANS MESSAGE TO NEW GEN ACTORS SRK AKSHAY AJAY AAMIR AND I ARE HERE TO STAY

Hyderabad: Bollywood star Salman Khan took a dig at the young actors in the Hindi film industry, claiming that the "five of them" (Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan) will give them a run for their money. During the press conference for the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023, the actor was asked who among the new crop of actors had impressed him.

Salman stated that he and his contemporaries are are all talented, focused, and hardworking and are not going to give up anytime soon. He then added, "We will make them run for their money," referring to the younger lot of actors. 'We (himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Aamir Khan) are not planning on retiring anytime soon. Our films are also successful, so we have raised our fees. As a result, they raise their fees, but their films are not performing that well.'

Salman Khan stated that he has been hearing for a long time that Hindi films are failing. However, he reasoned that wrong films are being made, and as a result, they are failing at the box office. He went on to say that while filmmakers believe they are producing the best films, this is not the case.

"Today's filmmakers have a different perspective on India. They believe it is from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers I've met and interacted with are far too cool. That is the type of content they create. Hindustan, on the other hand, is quite different," he explained.

While speaking, Salman Khan burst out laughing, stating that his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is about to be released. "I hope my words don't come back to bite me" (Bhari nahi padhna chaiye...) "People should not wonder what kind of film I made. It comes out on April 21st, and I hope everyone enjoys it," he joked.

