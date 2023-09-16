Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan's illustrious filmy family will soon be welcoming yet another talent into filmdom from the clan. If Salman's latest social media post is anything to go by, his niece Alizeh Agnihotri will soon be making her acting debut. Alizeh is the daughter of actor-turned-filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Salman's younger sister and fashion designer Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Taking to social media, Salman shared an endearing picture with Alizeh. The throwback picture from Khan's hay day and his niece's childhood, features the duo sharing a light-hearted moment. In the picture, Salman looks handsome as ever in a black sweatshirt while holding baby Alizeh in his arms whose cute smile suggests that she is amused by the conversation with her 'mamu' (maternal uncle).

Salman has not revealed that Alizeh is gearing up for a Bollywood debut in his post, nonetheless, the discreet caption hints the same. Sharing the priceless picture with Alizeh on his Instagram handle, Khan wrote, "Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right."

The 57-year-old superstar also doled out advice on being resolute as she embarks on the new journey. "Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri," read Khan's post on Instagram. The debutant was quick to thank Salman for sharing his wisdom and wrote, "Thank you mamu," followed by a heart emoji.

As reported earlier, Alizeh will be making her screen debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's upcoming film. If reports are anything to go by, Alizeh's debut film went on floors in 2022 and the makers are planning to release the film by the end of 2023 or early next year.

