SALMAN KHANS KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN TO HAVE 16000 SHOWS PER DAY GOOD WINDOW TO SCORE WELL

Mumbai Since the release of Bharat in 2019 Salman Khan s first fullfledged Eid release is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan The 21st of April 2023 will see the theatrical release of Salman Khan starrer KKBKKJ opposite Pooja Hegde and costarring Venkatesh Daggubatti debutant Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Raghav Juyal Sidharth Nigam and other actors like Jassie gill and Jagatpathi Babu The advance booking for the movie went on sale on Monday evening giving trade analysts a rough idea on how the film is going to performThe biggest update received about the mega starrer film is that it will be shown on more than 4500 screens domestically and more than 1200 screens abroad There will be about 16000 screenings of the movie each day It has one of the broadest releases for a Hindi film ever with over 4500 screens in IndiaLess than six Hindi films including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have received such a wide release Pathaan Brahmastra Thugs of Hindostan Bharat and Dabangg 3 are some of the other films that immediately come to mind considering such a wide release The distribution in the international circuit is restrained because there have been other Hindi films with almost double the number of screens alotted that thisLooking at the presales of tickets trade analyst Atul Mohan described the movie s advance reservations as respectable I anticipate a surge in collections during the second half or after evening bringing the dayone total to decent levels 15 to 18 crores is a possible range for the first day collections of the movie as there are no other major releases for the next five to six weeks he quippedAlso read Salman Khan starrer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan locks in decent numbers in advance booking