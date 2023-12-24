Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan, previously married to Malaika Arora, is reportedly all set to enter matrimony once more, reportedly tying the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in a private ceremony scheduled for today, December 24. While there's no official confirmation from Arbaaz or the Khan family, the Khan family getting together today evening at Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai hinted at the truth behind the wedding rumors.

Various videos shared by paparazzo account depict members of the Khan family arriving at Arpita Khan's residence in Mumbai. Arbaaz arrived first, followed by his son Arhaan from his previous marriage with Malaika. Notably, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, and his nephew Nirvaan Khan, son of Arbaaz's brother Sohail Khan, were also spotted at the venue.

Interestingly, during Arbaaz's appearance at the Umang 2023 event, a video captured him walking the red carpet. Paparazzi engaged him, congratulating him on his speculated second marriage. While Arbaaz acknowledged their well-wishes, he gestured silence when probed for wedding details or timings to capture him and his bride.

Recent reports circulating about Arbaaz's remarriage gained traction last week. Arbaaz and Sshura apparently crossed paths on the set of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla, slated for a possible release next year. Sshura, as per her Instagram profile, is associated with makeup work for Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani. Despite attempts to reach Arbaaz's team for comment, they remained unavailable.