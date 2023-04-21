SALMAN KHAN REVIEWS KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad Salman Khan s big family entertainer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan has hit the theatres a day prior to Eid Public verdict is out with his fans loving the movie while critics too have opined both the flaws and highlights of the Salman starrer Amidst all this a unique review has come to the fore with a Salman Khan lookalike showering praises on the filmThe Salman Khan lookalike was spotted by a paparazzo who was dressed like Salman in yellow shirt and white dhoti from the famous song Yentamma The ardent fan was ecstatic that Salman s movie had come out after 4 years on Eid making it extra special The fan told the paparazzo that KKBKKJ will be super hit and will break most past records He went on to say that Pathaan was a hit because of Salman Khan as the superstar did a cameo role in the movieSalman s lookalike said that the movie is mass entertainer with no vulgarity and fit for a family outing Salman s fans have even arranged for a cake cutting ceremony outside the movie theatre to celebrate Salman s return to the theatres with a multi starrer movie As soon as Salman s doppelganger s video was posted online it caught on the attention of the viewers May social media users took to the comment section to express their views and opinions while most were left surprised at the striking resemblance between the superstar and his fan who is a professional mimicry artistTaking to the comment section a user wrote Flipkart p mila tha kya y salman Another one wrote Selmon bhai after losing blue tick on Twitter The last comment was made following Twitter s new rule coming into force Also read Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office Here s what trade expects from Salman Khan film on day 1