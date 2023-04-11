SALMAN KHAN PREDICTS WHAT IF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN TANKS

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with a new home production with him in the lead role -- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan -- after a four-year hiatus and therefore the pre-release tension must be telling on him. But at the film's trailer launch, he seemed extremely good-humoured. At the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai, though, he seemed to be in a quirky mood and kept pulling the leg of his fellow cast members and the director Farhad Samji throughout the event.

So, when the director profusely complimented Salman and said: "Superstar shayad logon ko mil jaayein saath kaam karne ke liye, par Salman kismat waalon ko milte hain (You may get a superstar to work with, but only the lucky ones get Salman)." To this, Salman quipped: "Agar yeh picture nahi chali toh poora bill mere pe fatega, and he will say, 'Yeh hi hai aadmi jiski vajah se picture nahin chali. Original script abhi bhi mere paas hai (If the film tanks, he will say that it's my fault. I still have the original script with me and it was changed)."

Salman was referring to the film's back story. Back in 2014, Farhad Samji sought to remake the 2014 Tamil film Veeram as Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar. Later, however, he changed the Bachchhan Paandey script to be the remake of another Tamil film, Jigarthanda. As Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment held the remake rights of both films, Samji made changes to the Veeram story, Salman Khan picked it up, and it became what's now known as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film hits the screen on April 21 to coincide with Eid. (With agency inputs)