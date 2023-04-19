SALMAN KHAN MOCKS KATRINA KAIFS MOVES IN MASHALLAH SONG WATCH HER REACTION IN THROWBACK VIDEO

Hyderabad Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who will next be seen together in the upcoming film Tiger 3 are one of the most popular onscreen couples in Bollywood Despite working together on various films throughout the years Salman and Katrina s fans do not seem to get tired of watching their chemistry on the big screen In a treat to fans an old video shared by Yash Raj Films shows Salman mocking Katrina s dance moves from the shoots of one of their songs The video which was shared from the sets of Ek Tha Tiger is unmissable The duo can be seen filming for their popular song Mashallah in the behindthescenes video In the video they both are seen dancing to the song However Salman Khan is seen having fun as he teases Katrina over her dance moves While they are getting a closeup shot Salman can be seen giggling but Katrina keeps dancing Salman Khan s legpulling session looks to be being enjoyed by the entire cast Also read Tiger 3 SRK Salman s action sequence to be conceptualized by three action directorsFans are very eager to see the pair in the upcoming film Tiger 3 A fan commented Waiting for this Mega Blockbuster Jodi🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Another commented miss them 🥺 One more fan commented smile so funny😂😂 A user wrote Father of Spy universe ❤️🔥 While other fans showered them with red heart and heart eyes emojisTiger 3 is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023 Helmed by Maneesh Sharma the movie will have Salman reprise his role of RampAW Research amp Analysis Wing agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger while Katrina will be seen portraying the female lead Zoya Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will feature in a cameo in the movie