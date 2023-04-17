Mumbai Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique hosted the annual Iftaar celebrations in Mumbai in a starstudded affair Like every year this year too a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday Topping the chart of stars would be Salman Khan Bhaijaan sported a black Pathani suit for the occasionSalman s father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique familySoontobeparents Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar also attended the party Gauhar chose a parrot green salwar kameez for the occasionHuma Qureshi came with Zaheer Iqbal Huma chose a pastelhued Anarkali salwar suit She completed the look with chandbalisApart from SalmanSalim Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma came for the occasion Arpita joined Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and Chunky Panday for the photoopOn the other hand Alvira Khan Atul Agnihotri and Shina NC posed together on the red carpetRangeela actor Urmila Matondkar turned up with her husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir Urmila wore a white coloured sharara suit She sported a side pleated bun Among the smallscreen stars Aamir Ali Rashami Desai Sana Khan and her husband attended the eventPooja Hegde sparkled on the red carpet in her blingy black saree Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also came for the event Salman Khan s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres on April 21 Ahead of the release it s like a mini reunion of the cast at the partySuniel Shetty and Emraan Hashmi also graced the occasion With agency inputsAlso read When Salman Khan ran away without paying taxi fare