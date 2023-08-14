Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's fans stormed Twitter with requests for an update on the actor's upcoming film Tiger 3. Netizens trended Tiger 3 all through the day after Hrithik Roshan announced a major update on his much-anticipated film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Hrithik's announcement left Salmanic's desperately wanting a piece of information on Tiger 3 as well since both the films boast of first of its kind action-packed sequences.

Taking to Twitter, Salman fans in anticipation wrote: "#Tiger3 Tomorrow internet is in #danger." Another one tweeted: "3 months bhi baaki nahi hain aur ye @yrf promotions start karne ke bhi mood me nahi hain. 🤬🤬Mood off 💔They missed a golden opportunity to attach #tiger3 teaser to gadar 2. Now instead they will attach it with upcoming flop/disaster. Another one hyped it by presuming the first glimpse will be out on august 15. The fan tweeted: "TIGER ON THE WAY 🔥🔥Get ready for the first Glimpse of #Tiger3. #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #Emraanhashmi"

Fans of the superstar have been raising their voices on the internet to release the first glimpse of the actor from the film. There is tremendous buzz already for Tiger 3, after makers teased fans with the information that it may also have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in it as Salman had in Pathaan. However, makers of the YRF universe have decided to keep it under wraps and tease the fans as and when required without revealing much.

Tiger 3 is a Maneesh Sharma-directed action thriller produced by Aditya Chopra with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. It is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe and the follow-up to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Meanwhile, Fighter, helmed by Siddharth Anand, boasts an ensemble cast comprising Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. The Spirit of Fighter will be unveiled tomorrow, that is, on Independence Day.

