SALMAN KHAN DROPS UNSEEN PIC WITH FATHER SALIM ON HIS 88TH BIRTHDAY REFERS TO HIM AS TIGER

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Tiger 3, delighted his fans by sharing a touching picture on his social media handle to celebrate his father's birthday. Salim Khan, veteran film producer and screenwriter, turned 88 on November 24. On his special day, his son Salman penned a sweet birthday wish for his father.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped a picture that shows the father-son duo captured in a candid moment. The superstar can be seen seated alongside his father, seemingly outside their home in the garden. The genuine affection between father and son is evident in the photograph, as they embrace each other with quality time together. Alongside the picture, Salman wrote a heartfelt message that read, "Happy Birthday My Tiger."

The post not only showcases Salman's bond with his father but also highlights the importance of cherishing and celebrating family relationships. Fans and followers flooded the comment section, sending their best wishes to Salim Khan and expressing admiration for the Khan family's close-knit ties. A netizen commented, "Happy Birthday Sir.. God bless u aap log hamesha khush rahe." Another wrote, "Boss vs boss." A fan wrote, "Tiger with his Godfather."

Meanwhile, Salman's latest release Tiger 3 has been breaking box-office records as it recently crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in India, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller also boasts an ensemble cast including Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film also has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo and a post-credit scene highlighting Hrithik Roshan.