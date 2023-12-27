SALMAN KHAN CELEBRATES HIS 58TH BIRTHDAY WITH CLOSE FRIENDS AND FAMILY ACTOR BOBBY DEOL SHARES INSIDE PICTURES

Hyderabad: Salman Khan and his niece Ayat celebrated their birthdays with close family members and Industry friends. Salman Khan turned a year older on Wednesday. Ringing in the celebration, Salman partied with actor Bobby Deol, rumoured beau Lulia Vantur, newly wedded brother Arbaaz Khan, and his son Arhaan Khan, as well as other relatives and friends on the intertwining night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 58-year-old actor was showered with birthday greetings from fans and the Bollywood fraternity. The day became even more special as the actor shares his birthday with his niece, Aayat, daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. In the videos doing the rounds on social media, we see Salman and his niece joyfully cutting the cake together, surrounded by close friends and family.

Videos from the party have gone viral, showing the actor celebrating his birthday with intimate friends and family. The event was a star-studded extravaganza that gave fans an exhilarating insight into Salman Khan's memorable and emotional celebration. Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arhaan Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol, and others attended the occasion.

Bobby Deol attended the party and shared photos from the celebration on his Instagram. In one of the photos uploaded by him, he is seen kissing the birthday boy on the cheek, while in another, he has his hand over the Tiger 3 actor's shoulders as they pose for the cameras. The touching post is titled "Mamu, I love you."

The Animal star further shared many delightful inside pictures on his Instagram story. Composer Sajid, fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, and others were also present at the huge event. Salman Khan had returned from Delhi to Mumbai earlier today, to ring in his birthday in style. As the actor returned to Mumbai, a sea of fans were seen waiting for him outside his apartment in Mumbai, waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor.