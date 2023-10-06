Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan attended the grand premiere of the film Dono in Mumbai on Thursday. Helmed by debutant Avnish Barjatya, son of Sooraj Barjatya, Dono also marks the Bollywood debut of Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol, and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. On Thursday night, Salman took to his social media handle to wish his best to the Dono team.

Taking to Instagram, Salman dropped a couple of visuals from the event and extended his good wishes for debutants Avnish, Rajveer, and Paloma. Sharing the visuals, he wrote, "Hope this film #Dono does for inn teeno Rajveer, Paloma and Avnish what it did for hum teeno Sooraj, Bhagyashree and me (sic)." The first visual is a group photo of Salman Khan posing with director Sooraj Barjatya, Avnish Barjatya, Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol, Poonam Dhillon, and Paloma Dhillon. The following is a short video clip of Salman interacting with director Sooraj Barjatya at the event.