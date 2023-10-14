India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan cheers for Men In Blue, says 'gyarah ke gyarah TIGER hai' - watch video
Published: 1 hours ago
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Salman Khan cheers for Men In Blue, says 'gyarah ke gyarah TIGER hai' - watch video
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan promoted his upcoming film Tiger 3 during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match which is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Khan visited a sports channel studio to promote his film. During Tiger 3 promotions, the superstar extended best wishes to Team India.
-
#SalmanKhan On Criclive For The #Tiger3 Promotion #INDvsPAK— Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) October 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/S7LVM6Lyef
The India vs Pakistan showdown is one of the highly anticipated matches which will be taking place during the World Cup 2023. To encash the engagement and reach that India vs Pakistan match ensures, several makers of upcoming Bollywood films grabbed the opportunity to promote their film during this epic clash. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 aside, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur are lined up for promotions during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.
-
Latest:- Megastar #SalmanKhan Arrived at Star sports Studio to Promote #Tiger3.#Tiger3Trailer #INDvsPAK #Tiger3Diwali2023pic.twitter.com/jKaMoXvfh0— MASS (@Freak4Salman) October 14, 2023
During the promotions of Tiger 3, Salman was seen interreacting with Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Kaif and Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth in studio, Salman send out best wished to Team India and said, "Pressure toh bahut hi hoga, you should go out and stadium ke bahar maaro." When Pragyan asked whom he considers as "Tiger" in the team, Khan replied, "Gyarah ke gyarah Tiger hai."
-
The 2 OGs #SalmanKhan and #Dr.Shivarajkumar meet at Star Sports Studios during India VS Pakistan match#GhostatWorldCup— Pen Movies (@PenMovies) October 14, 2023
Dr.Shivarajkumar is in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film #Ghost (in Hindi) releasing on #19october@beingsalmankhan @nimmashivarajkumar @starsportsindia… pic.twitter.com/0tX9mclhb5
While the nation is presently gripped in the ICC World Cup 2023 fever, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will also be taking the opportunity to promote their films at India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Sam Bahadur and Tejas, both the films are bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies. While makers will drop a power-packed glimpse of Tejas, teaser of Sam Bahadur will be be aired across Star Sports Network during India vs Pakistan match.
Kangana, who is all set to portray an Air Force pilot in her forthcoming movie Tejas, has previously stepped out to promote her upcoming film during the India vs Afghanistan pre-match. The actor was dressed as a female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force at the event, guaranteeing that she is going to come in a never-seen-before avatar in the movie.