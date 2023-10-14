Hyderabad: Superstar Salman Khan promoted his upcoming film Tiger 3 during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match which is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Khan visited a sports channel studio to promote his film. During Tiger 3 promotions, the superstar extended best wishes to Team India.

The India vs Pakistan showdown is one of the highly anticipated matches which will be taking place during the World Cup 2023. To encash the engagement and reach that India vs Pakistan match ensures, several makers of upcoming Bollywood films grabbed the opportunity to promote their film during this epic clash. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 aside, Kangana Ranaut's Tejas and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur are lined up for promotions during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

During the promotions of Tiger 3, Salman was seen interreacting with Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Kaif and Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth in studio, Salman send out best wished to Team India and said, "Pressure toh bahut hi hoga, you should go out and stadium ke bahar maaro." When Pragyan asked whom he considers as "Tiger" in the team, Khan replied, "Gyarah ke gyarah Tiger hai."

Salman Khan with Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif while promoting Tiger 3 during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match

While the nation is presently gripped in the ICC World Cup 2023 fever, the makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur will also be taking the opportunity to promote their films at India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Tejas promotions during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023

Sam Bahadur and Tejas, both the films are bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies. While makers will drop a power-packed glimpse of Tejas, teaser of Sam Bahadur will be be aired across Star Sports Network during India vs Pakistan match.

Sam Bahadur promotions during India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023