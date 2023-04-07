Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Today, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and announced by sharing an intense motion poster that the film's trailer will be out on April 10. In another post, he announced that the film will be released on April 21.

The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, and Palak Tiwari. The teaser and songs of the movie have captured everyone's interest, and now Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the movie. Earlier, a few reports said that the trailer of the film would be released on April 10, and ultimately, the superstar confirmed it today via his social media handles.

Reacting to his post, a social media user wrote, "Motion poster is outstanding BHAIJAAN 🔥🔥#salmankhan 🔥🙌." Another user wrote, "Salman bhai jumma mubarak aur aa movie keliye iam very excited 😍😍." One more user wrote, "All time block buster kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan and Salman Khan handsome hunk of Bollywood 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was out in January. Later, the songs of the movie were released, and now finally the trailer is about to launch on April 10. Salman Khan's fans are super excited and are going to watch him on the big screen on Eid after a gap of four years. His last theatrical release as a lead was Bharat. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is helmed by Farhad Samji.