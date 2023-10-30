Hyderabad: Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen engaged in a conversation during a boxing match in Riyadh, which has garnered immense attention from their fans. The two global icons were spotted at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou match in Saudi Arabia, along with Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodríguez.

The images and videos of their presence at the event quickly took social media by storm, with one picture in particular catching fans' interest. In this particular photo, Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen smiling and engaged in a conversation, creating a buzz among their admirers. Enthusiastic fans shared their excitement on social media platforms, such as X (formerly Twitter).

Here's a quick look at some of the tweets:

One fan expressed, "A tight slap to those who were saying Ronaldo ignored Salman #SalmanKhan #CristianoRonaldo."

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Salman Khan having a chat #BallonDor #FuryvsNgannou," wrote another fan.

Another tweet read, "Salman Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo spotted talking in Saudi Arabia #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #CristianoRonaldo #FuryvsNgannou."

"For those who are saying #CristianoRonaldo Ignored #SalmanKhan, they had a conversation and some laughing moments too," tweeted a fan of the actor.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of his upcoming film, Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The recently launched Tiger 3 trailer provides a glimpse of the plot, featuring Salman's character, Tiger, embarking on a perilous mission to protect both his family and his nation.