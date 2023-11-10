Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's highly anticipated film Tiger 3 will hit theatres in just two days. Amidst his busy schedule promoting his upcoming spy movie, the actor recently talked about the most challenging and enjoyable aspects of shooting Tiger 3 in a new interview with a newswire. Additionally, Salman discussed the filming timeline for Tiger vs Pathaan, a project that he will be starting soon.

When asked about the most challenging part of the Tiger 3 shoot, Salman revealed that the bike-chasing scene was the toughest as it required a significant amount of shooting and it had to leave a lasting impact. He stated that director Maneesh Sharma extensively discussed that scene, and together, they worked towards achieving their vision.

He continued by saying that he simply enjoyed shooting for the dance number Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Cappadocia, further sharing that it's his personal favourite. Salman mentioned that he and his co-star Katrina Kaif have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained audiences globally, and Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is a valuable addition to that list.

Turning the conversation towards Tiger vs Pathaan, Salman stated, "Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!" This film will witness an epic clash between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in their respective iconic avatars. Reports suggest that Siddharth Anand will take the director's chair.

The team of Tiger Vs Pathaan will reportedly begin the prep work in November this year, following the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. The film will undergo an extensive five-month pre-production phase before commencing filming in March 2024.