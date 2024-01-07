SALMAN KHAN AKSHAY KUMAR AND OTHERS LAUD LAKSHADWEEP AMID MALDIVES ROW

Hyderabad: Several celebrities from Bollywood and sports circles engaged in the conversation around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, after it drew ridicule from Maldivian political figures, sparking a heated debate online. Bollywood A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media, showcasing Lakshadweep's exquisite beauty. Some directly referenced PM Modi's visit and the response from Maldives.

Akshay Kumar, sharing screenshots of remarks by Maldivian leaders, condemned it as "unprovoked hate." He emphasized the irony of such comments from a nation heavily reliant on Indian tourists, urging dignity over tolerance for unwarranted hostility.

Salman Khan praised PM Modi's presence at the stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, highlighting its beauty as part of India.

Shraddha Kapoor expressed FOMO (fear of missing out), captivated by Lakshadweep's pristine beaches and local culture, promoting the idea of exploring Indian islands.

John Abraham echoed the sentiment, endorsing Lakshadweep as an ideal destination with its hospitality, invoking the Indian principle of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (guest is God).

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video playing cricket on a beach, emphasizing India's blessed coastlines and islands, aligning with the ethos of "Atithi Devo Bhava."

The controversy attracted attention, with anticipation for more celebrities to join the dialogue.