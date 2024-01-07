Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others laud Lakshadweep amid Maldives row
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Several celebrities from Bollywood and sports circles engaged in the conversation around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, after it drew ridicule from Maldivian political figures, sparking a heated debate online. Bollywood A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar took to social media, showcasing Lakshadweep's exquisite beauty. Some directly referenced PM Modi's visit and the response from Maldives.
Akshay Kumar, sharing screenshots of remarks by Maldivian leaders, condemned it as "unprovoked hate." He emphasized the irony of such comments from a nation heavily reliant on Indian tourists, urging dignity over tolerance for unwarranted hostility.
-
Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024
We are good to our neighbors but
why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN
Salman Khan praised PM Modi's presence at the stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, highlighting its beauty as part of India.
-
It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 7, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor expressed FOMO (fear of missing out), captivated by Lakshadweep's pristine beaches and local culture, promoting the idea of exploring Indian islands.
-
All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024
Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️
This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO
John Abraham echoed the sentiment, endorsing Lakshadweep as an ideal destination with its hospitality, invoking the Indian principle of "Atithi Devo Bhava" (guest is God).
-
With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024
Sachin Tendulkar shared a video playing cricket on a beach, emphasizing India's blessed coastlines and islands, aligning with the ethos of "Atithi Devo Bhava."
-
250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024
The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.
India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz
The controversy attracted attention, with anticipation for more celebrities to join the dialogue.
PM Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit on January 4, showcasing his time on the archipelago and snorkeling, went viral, drawing comparisons to the Maldives and asserting it as a superior tourist spot. Maldivian political leaders responded with derogatory remarks towards PM Modi, igniting a brief uproar among Indian internet users, leading to "Boycott Maldives" trending online.