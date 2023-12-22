Salaar X reactions: Prabhas fans give thumbs up to Prashanth Neel's actioner as film opens amid fanfare
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Prabhas' highly anticipated film Salaar finally hit the theatres on Friday. Fans of the actor went berserk at the theatres across the world, causing a massive stir on social media. Fan videos of celebrations outside theatres and film reactions from the general public hogged X as Prashanth Neel's actioner released amid fan frenzy.
Given the hype, Salaar is expected to shatter box office records in the next few days. Before Salaar opened in theatres in Hyderabad, a fan posted recordings of the audience performing and dancing in joy. In these viral videos, people are seen having a grand time, setting off fireworks and posing for photos with Prabhas' enormous Salaar cutouts.
-
#Salaar: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 21, 2023
SPECTACULAR
||#SalaarReview||#Prabhas as Deva excels in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film. #PrashanthNeel transcends the boundaries of the typical action genre, delivering a blend of fights & elevations. After securing… pic.twitter.com/eL9WK7JnIR
-
#BlockbusterSALAAR— Ravi @🔥🔥Prabhas Army 🔥🔥🦕 (@RaviPrabhas333) December 22, 2023
4 Full bottles Tagina Rani High #Salaar chuste vostadi
This is not just any movie, it’s an emotion
The elevations ,#Prabhas mass Screen presence , the fights & sentiment put u on a high
Movie gives a high that 4 Full liquo bottles can’t
This scene 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e3VJ5ziadO
-
Positive Reviews Of #Salaar Every Where 💥💥🔥💥— 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐲 ☂️ (@PrabhasNepal) December 22, 2023
Golden Era Of #Prabhas Is Back. 🥹🥹#BlockbusterSalaar pic.twitter.com/HeoIan72qZ
Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is helmed by Prashanth Neel, of KGF fame, and released in five languages in India (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam) making it a true pan-India film. Shruti Haasan plays the female protagonist, while Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Sukumaran, respectively, and is set in the made-up city of Khansaar.
-
Australia #Prabhas fans #Salaar celebrations 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/qlCroin5td— United Prabhas Fans✊ (@UnitedRPF1) December 22, 2023
-
#Salaar , the best of #Prabhas after Bahubali 🤙🏻#RebelStar cutout ki #PrashanthNeel elevations 🔥 with #RaviBasur BGM 🧨— Filmy Harsha (@flimyharsha) December 22, 2023
Though it is similar to Ugram & KGF, mass audience and fans will surely enjoy 💥
Neel became santa 🎅 for Darling fans!! pic.twitter.com/pDw6DmXXso
-
Royal Comeback of REBEL STAR #Prabhas 🌟— Sreedhar N 🧞 (@sreedharvii) December 22, 2023
Whenever #Prabhas on screen.
Automatic GOOSEBUMPS 🔥😍🥵🥵
Definitely his career best movie 👏👏
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Peak Theatre experience 👏👏👏😍#PrashanthNeel #SalaarCeaseFire #BlockbusterSalaar #SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/i6iuvBWU6C
Salaar, which runs for two hours and fifty-five minutes, received an "A" rating from the censor board. There are multiple violent, brutal combat sequences, and war scenes throughout the film. Talking about the film, a social media user referred to Salaar as Prabhas' best movie after Baahubali.
-
Sandhya 70MM RTC X Roads Ni Open Pub Chasar Kada Ra 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— ActorPrabhas (@goutham4098) December 21, 2023
Never Before Celebrations Range Ra 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥#Prabhas || #Salaar#SalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/wbsaH4DlaH
Another one in his review shared on his X profile stated that the film has several goosebump moments. With the film's release, Prashanth Neel, the director of Salaar, has currently become popular on X, the website that was formerly known as Twitter. On the other hand, Prabhas' performance was praised by his followers as a "visual spectacle."
Although Prabhas' last two films, Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, did not do well at the box office, Salaar is receiving a tonne of positive feedback from viewers. Fans are now declaring that the golden era of Prabhas is back as the film does justice to his acting calibre and stature as an actor.
For a very long time, everyone was curious as to whether Salaar and Yash's popular film KGF are related or not. The two films are unrelated to one another, as director Prashanth Neel recently stated. "No aspect of Salaar is associated with KGF," declared the director.
