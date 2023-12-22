Hyderabad: Prabhas' highly anticipated film Salaar finally hit the theatres on Friday. Fans of the actor went berserk at the theatres across the world, causing a massive stir on social media. Fan videos of celebrations outside theatres and film reactions from the general public hogged X as Prashanth Neel's actioner released amid fan frenzy.

Given the hype, Salaar is expected to shatter box office records in the next few days. Before Salaar opened in theatres in Hyderabad, a fan posted recordings of the audience performing and dancing in joy. In these viral videos, people are seen having a grand time, setting off fireworks and posing for photos with Prabhas' enormous Salaar cutouts.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is helmed by Prashanth Neel, of KGF fame, and released in five languages in India (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam) making it a true pan-India film. Shruti Haasan plays the female protagonist, while Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the lead roles. The movie tells the story of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Sukumaran, respectively, and is set in the made-up city of Khansaar.

Salaar, which runs for two hours and fifty-five minutes, received an "A" rating from the censor board. There are multiple violent, brutal combat sequences, and war scenes throughout the film. Talking about the film, a social media user referred to Salaar as Prabhas' best movie after Baahubali.

Another one in his review shared on his X profile stated that the film has several goosebump moments. With the film's release, Prashanth Neel, the director of Salaar, has currently become popular on X, the website that was formerly known as Twitter. On the other hand, Prabhas' performance was praised by his followers as a "visual spectacle."

Although Prabhas' last two films, Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, did not do well at the box office, Salaar is receiving a tonne of positive feedback from viewers. Fans are now declaring that the golden era of Prabhas is back as the film does justice to his acting calibre and stature as an actor.

For a very long time, everyone was curious as to whether Salaar and Yash's popular film KGF are related or not. The two films are unrelated to one another, as director Prashanth Neel recently stated. "No aspect of Salaar is associated with KGF," declared the director.