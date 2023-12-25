Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, saw an impressive global box office performance, accumulating a staggering Rs 402 crore within its opening weekend. Produced by Hombale Films and featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Prabhas, the movie debuted across Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi screens last Friday.

The official Salaar page celebrated the film's success, announcing, "BOX OFFICE KA SALAAR. #BlockbusterSalaar hits 402 crores GBOC (worldwide) in 3 days!" Salaar's initial commercial success breathed life into Prabhas' pan-India stardom as the actor was awaiting a substantial success after a few ill-fated releases.

Moreover, Salaar claimed the third position on the Comscore chart, trailing behind Jason Momoa’s Aqua Man and The Lost King and Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka. Surpassing Dunki, which secured the fourth spot, Salaar joined the Global Christmas Weekend Top 10 alongside Dunki, as highlighted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter. Bala mentioned, "#Salaar 3 days WW Gross – ₹ 375 Crs.. #Dunki 4 days WW Gross – ₹ 215 Crs."

In India, Salaar initiated its box office journey impressively with a remarkable Rs 90.7 crore on Friday. Despite a 37 percent decline on Saturday, with collections at Rs 56.35 crore, the movie rebounded on Sunday, marking a more than 13 percent increase at Rs 64.07 crore. Overall, across all languages, Salaar raked in Rs 209.1 crore in its first weekend in India.