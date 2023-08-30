SALAAR VS JAWAN PRABHAS STARRER TAKES THE LEAD IN OVERSEAS ADVANCE BOOKINGS

Hyderabad: September is gearing up to be an exciting month for Bollywood enthusiasts, as it is set to witness the release of two highly anticipated films: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Salaar. The buzz surrounding these films has been further intensified by reports suggesting that Salaar has taken the lead in overseas advance bookings, surpassing the figures for Jawan. According to reports, the overseas advance booking revenue for Jawan has amounted to $200,000 as of August 28.

Notably, advance bookings for Jawan were made available across 450 locations. In a remarkable turn of events, Prabhas' Salaar has managed to exceed expectations by crossing the $400,000 milestone in advance booking collections for overseas markets. While advance bookings for Jawan are also open within India, specific figures detailing these bookings are yet to be disclosed.

The anticipation for Jawan has been significantly heightened by its director Atlee's reputation, along with the star-studded cast. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the movie features Nayanthara, a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, and Vijay Sethupathi. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Priyamani, among others. Special appearances by Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay are expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the film.

Meanwhile, Jawan is set to celebrate its grand music launch event in Chennai, graced by Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee on August 30. The film's theatrical release is scheduled for September 7.

On a different note, Salaar arrives on the scene following Prabhas' previous project, Adipurush, which didn't meet all expectations. The movie, directed by Om Raut, starred Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan alongside Prabhas. Adipurush's mixed reception from both audiences and critics has put Salaar in the spotlight as it aims to captivate moviegoers once again. Shruti Haasan takes the lead role in Salaar, contributing to the anticipation surrounding its release on September 28.

