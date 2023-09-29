SALAAR VS DUNKI RELEASE CLASH CONFIRMED MAKERS OF PRABHAS STARRER ANNOUNCE DATE WITH NEW POSTER

Hyderabad: It will be Shah Rukh Khan vs. Prabhas this Christmas season at the box office. The clash of titans was confirmed by the makers of Prabhas' upcoming release Salaar on Friday. The film is arriving in theaters on December 22 along with SRK starrer Dunki.

On Friday, the makers of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Hombale Films, the banner behind Prabhas starrer shared a post on Instagram that reads, "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release Onn Dec 22, 2023."

Along with the release date, team Salaar also unveiled Prabhas' latest poster from the film. In the image, the 44-year-old superstar is seen flaunting an intense look on his face while his blood-smeared body hints that the image is from a high-octane action sequence.

Helmed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, Salaar will be Prabhas' first outing post-Adipurush debacle. The film comes at a crucial juncture in Prabhas' career nonetheless the makers are apparently unfazed by the potential competition that Salaar will face when it locks horns with SRK starrer Dunki later this year.