SALAAR VS DUNKI RELEASE CLASH AVERTED SRK STARRER LIKELY TO GET PUSHED READ WHY

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, Dunki, is facing a potential postponement to avoid a clash with Prabhas' Salaar. Directed by Prashant Neel, Salaar features Prabhas in the lead role, while Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani with SRK and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

Initially, Shah Rukh Khan had announced that Dunki would hit theaters around the Christmas or New Year period. However, Prabhas' Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire was also scheduled for release in December, creating a potential box office clash. Recent reports suggest that Dunki might indeed be postponed.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there's a buzz about the possibility of postponing Dunki to give Salaar a solo release. Meanwhile, reports indicate the delay in post-production timelines as a reason for the potential postponement, awaiting official confirmation.

Aakashavaani also tweeted that the talk of postponement is true and attributed it to extended post-production works. The team might not be able to finish the film in time for the originally scheduled release date of December 22.

Previously, the makers of Salaar had announced its release date for December 22. The film, directed by Prashant Neel, also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumarn. It was initially slated for release on September 28 but was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.