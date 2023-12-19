Hyderabad: The upcoming Salaar vs Dunki clash at the box office intensifies the battle for audience attention. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, releases on December 21, followed closely by Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire on December 22. The competition is heating up as these tentpole movies gear up for their grand releases, with advance bookings indicating strong numbers for both.

Dunki advance booking collection

Dunki managed an opening day collection of Rs 7.36 crore, marking a strong start, particularly in Hindi. With 2,55,796 tickets sold for 9,694 shows across India, the film is making its mark in the initial run. Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, on the other hand, has raked in Rs 6 crore for all languages combined in its advance bookings. Selling 2,48,564 tickets for 4,343 shows across India, the film is building momentum, especially in Hindi and Telugu markets.

Salaar advance booking collection

The advance booking race reveals a significant interest in both films, with Salaar's collections hitting Rs 6.03 crore for its opening day. Notably, Hindi shows contributed Rs 1.12 crore from 36,262 tickets, while Telugu shows amassed Rs 3.52 crore from 1,29,817 tickets. The film is also releasing in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam, with ticket sales gradually picking up in these languages.

Dunki Diaries and Banda song release

Meanwhile, in the Dunki Diaries, Shah Rukh Khan introduced a new song titled Banda, sung by Diljit Dosanjh. Accompanied by a special video where Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu discuss the film's essence and creation process with director Rajkumar Hirani, the song's release adds to the film's promotion. In a candid moment, Shah Rukh expressed a wish to be 'In and As' in the film, similar to iconic roles in other movies, prompting Hirani to create the special song, Banda, for him in Dunki.

Salaar release trailer