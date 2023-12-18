Hyderabad: During this festive season, the box office is set to light up with the simultaneous release of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar within a day of each other. Early indications from advance ticket sales suggest that Dunki is showing a slightly stronger performance in presales compared to Salaar.

Baahubali star Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Salaar: Cease Fire – Part 1 on December 22. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar has already garnered an impressive Rs 3.86 crore through advance bookings, selling over 1,59,897 tickets across 3377 shows in India. A substantial portion of these tickets, around 86,996 were sold in Telugu-speaking regions, followed by over 43,276 tickets in Malayalam-speaking areas, and more than 20,204 bookings in Hindi-speaking regions.

However, Prabhas' film faces tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated Dunki, scheduled for release on December 21. The advance booking figures reflect this competition, with Dunki leading the way by securing Rs 4.71 crore from 1,52,036 tickets sold across 6524 shows in India.

The advance booking for both movies commenced on December 15. Shah Rukh Khan's recent successful films like Jawan and Pathaan give Dunki an advantageous position, making it a strong contender against Prabhas' Salaar.

Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, boasts a talented cast featuring Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Shruthi Haasan, and Madhu Guruswamy in significant roles. Vijay Kirgandur, the producer, addressed the clash between Salaar and Dunki in an interview, expressing the team's desire to handle the situation gracefully by actively engaging with exhibitors and distributors.