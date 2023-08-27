SALAAR USA ADVANCE BOOKING PRABHAS STARRER RECEIVES MUCH LOVE OVERSEAS

Hyderabad: Prabhas is gearing up for a return with his upcoming movie Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire, under the direction of Prashanth Neel, acclaimed for his blockbuster KGF franchise. After the Adipurush debacle, Prabhas is all set to hit the reset button and ignite excitement among the audience. The buzz surrounding Salaar is palpable, as evident from the impressive advance booking numbers in the USA, signaling a strong start for the film at the box office.

Despite over a month to release, Salaar has already sold an impressive 13,500 tickets for its opening weekend, across 952 screening locations, amassing more than Rs 3 crore, reports suggest. As the film unveils more promotional assets and the much-anticipated trailer in the coming weeks, this figure is poised to rise significantly.

The teaser release on July 7th at 5:12 AM sparked a social media frenzy, garnering over 128 million views on YouTube alone. The teaser showcased Prabhas in a high-octane, action-packed role, earning him the title of 'the most violent' man, accompanied by impactful dialogues.

Speculations arose about Salaar potentially being part of the KGF universe, but no concrete confirmation has been received yet. The movie features Prithviraj as the primary antagonist and Shruti Haasan as the female lead. A stellar supporting cast including Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram further enhances the film's intrigue. Notably, Salaar will be released in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—to cater to a wider audience.

Salaar aside, Prabhas is also set to star in futuristic action-adventure, Kalki 2898 AD, alongside industry legends Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. With Salaar, Prabhas' career is poised for a dynamic resurgence. The actor is likely to reclaim his top spot in the film industry with the Prashanth Neel directorial.

