Hyderabad: As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar's first-day advance booking collection put it ahead of other noteworthy releases including Jawan, SRK's Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's recent hit Animal and Vijay's Leo. Despite rumours that the Prabhas starrer does not have a fair amount of screens allocated in race with Dunki, Salaar is undoubtedly eyeing a great opening weekend at the box office this Friday. A report on Sacnilk stated that the movie minted Rs 48.94 crore in first-day advance bookings. The advance booking numbers suggest the film beat the major hits of 2023.

For instance, the Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan created a record by earning Rs 32.01 crores on its first day of advance sales. Jawan exceeded this amount, earning an astounding Rs 40.75 crores in advance tickets. While Ranbir Kapoor's most recent film, Animal, got off to a historic start at the box office with an astounding Rs 33.97 crores in advance sales, Vijay's much-awaited Leo premiered to great success, earning an astounding Rs 46.36 crore in advance bookings for day one.

Salaar is already among the top 10 Indian openings of 2023 in North America, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan with a pre-sale collection of almost $1.51 million in the USA and Canada. The Prabhas starrer is expected to make history on its first day of release by earning over Rs 100 crore gross as per early estimates provided by Sacnilk. With the given estimated numbers, the film is expected to rule the box office and lay the stage for a streak of record-breaking success.

States such as Telangana have allowed the film's team to have 1am and 6am shows in order to fulfil the enormous demand, which has added to the excitement around the movie. Apart from Prabhas, Shruti Haasan plays the female protagonist, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in a key role. The movie tells the tale of Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Sukumaran, respectively, and is based in make believe city named Khansaar.