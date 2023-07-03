SALAAR TEASER TO BE OUT ON THIS DATE CATCH PRABHAS IN ACTION IN NEW POSTER

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar announced film's teaser release date on Monday. Helmed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, the film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films. Revealing Salaar teaser release date, the makers dropped a new poster of the film featuring Prabhas.

On Monday, the makers treated Prabhas fans with a new poster from the film revealing Salaar teaser release date. The makers have locked July 6 to release Salaar teaser. The video will be dropped on Hombale Films' official YouTube channel at 5:12 pm. Meanwhile, the new poster features a silhouette of Prabhas with his back facing the camera. The actor is seen wielding the axe at his enemy who is lying on his knees.

As reported earlier, Prabhas will be seen playing a dual role in the film. While the plot details are being kept under wraps, Salaar is said to be about two young people from different nations who fall in love despite the distance and cultural differences and overcome numerous challenges.

The film also features Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Salaar is said to have a love undercurrent and is set to be released internationally on September 28 in Telugu and dubbed versions in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

