SALAAR TEASER REACTION NETIZENS UNHAPPY WITH KGF SIMILARITIES IN PRABHAS STARRER ACTION DRAMA

Hyderabad: The Salaar teaser has taken over social media and elicited a variety of responses from fans. The teaser for the movie portrays Prabhas as the Rebel star. While promising plenty of action, mystery, and drama, the one-minute and 45-second clip only shows the actor's action sequences from behind and offers a fleeting view of his face.

Seasoned actor Tinu Anand narrates the story in the Salaar teaser and tells the tale of a neighbourhood where Prabhas lives. The movie also has a lot of visual similarities to the KGF series, and it's almost nostalgic to watch Prabhas playing a similar character as that of Rocky Bhai from the KGF universe as the hero. The most intriguing information revealed in the teaser is that Salaar will actually be a two-part movie.

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire is the title of the first installment, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, who also worked on the KGF franchise. In addition to Prabhas, the teaser offers a brief look of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist. However, Shruti Haasan, who co-stars with Prabhas in the lead role, is nowhere to be seen.

The teaser debuted on Thursday at 5:12 a.m., and soon after its release started trending on Twitter. However, much to the surprise of the makers, netizens trended the term 'Disappointed' on watching the teaser. The Salaar teaser didn't appear to impress many fans, especially because Prabhas wasn't shown in the clip. The majority of the movie's posters feature the in a furious avatar, while the teaser omitted his face and left fans yearning for more.

Salaar will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada across the globe on September 28.

