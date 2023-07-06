Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming pan-India action thriller film Salaar on Thursday early morning unveiled the official teaser. Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared a post which he captioned, "The #SalaarCeaseFire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on September 28, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

The film is helmed by the KGF director Prashanth Neel. The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel. Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduce Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle. The teaser also shows a glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, although Shruti Haasan is missing.

Soon after the makers unveiled the official teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Will rule Indian Box office again," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "King of Indian Cinema." "King is back to Conquer his World," a user wrote. The movie is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure film which is shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy will be also seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was recently seen in the mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actors Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by Om Raut, the film was released in the theatres on June 16. He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Project K' which also features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. (ANI)