SALAAR TAKE OVER USA TRENDS ON TWITTER AS MAKERS DROP UPDATE ON ADVANCE BOOKING FOR PRABHAS STARRER

Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is gathering momentum as the film nears its release date. After the release of an intriguing teaser that left the audience wanting more, team Salaar now shared an update on the film's advance booking which will kickstart in the US over a month ahead of release.

According to a tweet shared by Prathyangira Cinemas, Salaar Part 1 will hit the screens in IMAX format worldwide. In a bid to elevate the movie-watching experience, the makers have decided to release Prabhas' upcoming film in IMAX and PLF (premium large-format). While pre-bookings for IMAX and PLF commence from August 25 in the US followed by other formats on August 28. Confirming the same, Hombale Films, the production banner behind Salaar, also reposted a tweet shared by Prathyangira Cinemas.

The update on Salaar advance booking left ardent fans of the actor in a tizzy as Twitter is flooded with #SalaartakeoverUSA trend. In the Prashanth Neel-helmed film, Prabhas will be seen dealing with the international mafia. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Packing in the grand fervour of KGF but even darker than before, the movie will hit theaters on September 28. After the Adipurush debacle, Salaar will be a crucial release for Prabhas.

