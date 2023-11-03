Salaar surpasses SRK's Dunki in teaser views: Prabhas takes the lead
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with a special gift to his fans: the highly-anticipated teaser of Dunki. The teaser received a warm reception, as fans eagerly anticipate a light-hearted yet meaningful film from the superstar after his recent successes in the action-packed Pathaan and Jawan. However, Dunki faces stiff competition as it goes head-to-head with Prabhas' pan-India film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which has taken the lead in teaser views.
Salaar makers unveiled film's teaser on July 6, 2023, and quickly shattered records by amassing over 83 million views within the first 24 hours. This one-minute and 47-second glimpse provided fans with a taste of what to expect from the upcoming movie, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.
All eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser, titled Dunki Drop 1, when it was released. Speculations were rife about Dunki surpassing Salaar in the 24-hour view record, but Prabhas' Salaar maintained its dominance by securing a place in the Top 5 Most Viewed Indian Teasers in 24 hours on YouTube. Dunki garnered 36.8 million views within its first 24 hours.
The list of the Top 5 Most Viewed Indian Teasers in 24-hours on YouTube currently stands as follows:
- Salaar - 83M
- Adipurush- 69M
- KGF2- 68.8M
- Radhe Shyam- 42.7M
- Dunki- 36.8M
About Dunki:
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles. Dunki takes us on a journey into Rajkumar Hirani's enchanting world, a heartwarming tale of four friends on a quest to fulfill their dreams by embarking on a life-changing journey. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, Dunki weaves together diverse stories with both humor and emotion, delivering both hilarious and heartwarming moments.
About Salaar:
Titled Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire, the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in key roles and is set to hit theaters on September 28, in five languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the visionary behind KGF, the teaser provided glimpses of the action-packed universe Neel has created, with the main theatrical trailer set to be released soon.
Salaar is scheduled to hit screens on December 22, 2023, while Dunki makers are teasing a Christmas 2023 release for Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year.