Hyderabad: On November 2, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday with a special gift to his fans: the highly-anticipated teaser of Dunki. The teaser received a warm reception, as fans eagerly anticipate a light-hearted yet meaningful film from the superstar after his recent successes in the action-packed Pathaan and Jawan. However, Dunki faces stiff competition as it goes head-to-head with Prabhas' pan-India film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which has taken the lead in teaser views.