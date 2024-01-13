SALAAR SUCCESS BASH PRABHAS PRASHANTH NEEL REUNITE WITH TEAM FOR A GRAND CELEBRATION IN BENGALURU

Hyderabad: Following the success of Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prabhas reunited with the team in Bengaluru for a grand celebration. Director Prashanth Neel, along with Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and others, graced the Salaar success bash at the High Ultra Lounge on Friday night. The event boasted a sleek black theme, from the decor to the dress code.

Numerous videos and images from the Salaar success bash flooded social media, with Shruti Haasan and fellow actors sharing glimpses of the grand celebration. In the photos, Prabhas exuded sophistication in an all-black ensemble, comprising a black t-shirt paired with a matching blazer and pants. To jazz up his look for the Salaar success bash, Prabhas added yellow-tinted glasses.

The official Instagram page of Salaar also shared images of the venue adorned in the black theme, incorporating props from the film into the decor. Interestingly, one of Shruti's Instagram Stories featured a board with a playful message: "Don't let anyone treat you like upma. 'Darling,' you are biryani." For the unversed, "Darling" is Prabhas' nickname given by his fans, and he too reciprocates by calling them the same.

Earlier on Friday, Prabhas, along with Prashanth Neel, and Hombale Films' head honcho Vijay Kirgandur visited Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple in Mangalore, Karnataka. The trio offered obeisance in the temple and sought blessings of the goddess.

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has reportedly raked in an impressive Rs 700 crore at the global box office. Furthermore, a sequel, Salaar Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, is currently in development. Produced by Hombale Films, this duology narrates the story of two childhood friends turned enemies in the fictional city of Khansaar, ruled by three tribes – Mannars, Shouryaangas, and Ghaniyaars. Conflict arises when the Mannars aspire for sole dominance, creating a divide between the once inseparable friends.