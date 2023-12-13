SALAAR SONG SOORAJ HI CHHAON BANKE LYRICAL VIDEO OF FIRST SINGLE FROM PRABHAS STARRER OUT NOW

Hyderabad: After a long wait, fans of Prabhas were treated to a glimpse of his upcoming film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire with the release of its first song on December 13. The makers of Salaar unveiled first single from the film which is set to hit big screens on December 22. A lyrical video of Salaar first single titled Sooreede in Telugu, Aakaasha Gadiya in Kannada, Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke in Hindi, Agaasa Sooriyan in Tamil, and Suryangam in Malayalam is out now.

Earlier reports hinted at Salaar makers ditching conventional pre-release event and holding back musical releases as part of promotional strategy. This move by team Salaar certainly intrigued and captivated audiences, leaving them eager for the release of film's promotional assets .The recent unveiling of first single Sooraj Hi Chhaon Banke, composed by Ravi Basrur, however, added to the buzz around the movie and put the speculations to rest.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar promises to be a massive action drama mounted on a lavish scale. Alongside Prabhas, the film also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal roles. Interestingly, speculations are rife about possible connections between Salaar and the KGF universe. Fans keenly observed elements between the films, such as identical props bearing the same serial numbers, fueling theories of a cinematic link orchestrated by Prashanth Neel.