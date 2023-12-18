SALAAR RELEASE TRAILER PRABHAS SETS THE STAGE FOR AN ACTION EXTRAVAGANZA

Hyderabad: As the anticipation for the release of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire intensifies, Hombale Films, the banner behind this much-anticipated action-packed film, unveiled the Salaar release trailer on December 18. This promotional asset offers a thrilling glimpse into the world of Salaar crafted by director Prashanth Neel. Headlined by Prabhas, the two-part film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The nearly three-minute-long Salaar trailer 2 showcases an opulent production scale, introducing the fictitious city of Khansaar. Packed with high-voltage action sequences, it portrays Prabhas as Deva, a one-man army willing to do anything for his friend Varadharaja Mannaar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The transformation of these childhood friends into arch-enemies forms the heart of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Shruthi Haasan makes a brief appearance in Salaar release trailer, while the rest of the cast builds the stage for Prabhas, portraying a mechanic who transforms into a formidable and dangerous force when necessary.

The release of Salaar trailer 2 faced two delays before finally being unveiled around 3:30 pm. Initially scheduled for 10:45 am, then pushed to 2 pm, the multiple delays led fans to eagerly demand its release on Hombale Films' social media platforms.

In their initial tweet informing fans of the time change, the makers teased, "The #SalaarReleaseTrailer might have hit the snooze button, but fear not! It's set to be out at 2 PM 🔥 Stay Tuned!" Later, they cleverly echoed Prabhas' dialogue from Salaar trailer with the tweet "UPLOADING.... PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST."

Prior to the trailer drop, Hombale Films urged fans to be patient, emphasizing, "Good things take time. Rome wasn't built in a day, and neither are masterpieces."

Adding to the buzz, the team behind Salaar is set to release a special interview featuring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and director Prashanth Neel. The Salaar trio will be interviewed by acclaimed director SS Rajamouli. This insightful discussion will delve into the film's making, and Rajamouli might uncover any potential connections between Salaar and KGF straight from the director.

Meanwhile, the excitement surrounding Salaar is escalating as a towering 120-foot cutout of Prabhas emerges in the heart of Mumbai. Fans of the superstar are leaving no stone unturned to express their enthusiasm ahead of the film's release.